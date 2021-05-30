Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum has joined more than 2,000 sites nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative.
The program provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. It runs through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
This year’s participating Blue Star Museums represent not just fine arts museums, but also science museums, history museums, zoos, nature centers, and children’s museums.
Nearby venues include the Polk County Historical Society Museum in Cedartown, Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum in Carrollton and the Marietta Museum of History.
Among the many others are Foxfire Museum & Heritage Center in Mountain City, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Tennessee and several museums each in Atlanta, Chattanooga and Birmingham.
Visit arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums to see the whole map.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of the Blue Star Museums 2021 program,” said Kathy Roth Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families. “Because of Oak Hill and their counterparts in the arts community, military families have the opportunity to create special memories and experience the arts again.”
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard – including Reservists — the National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps, along with up to five family members.
Admission to Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum includes docent-led tours through Oak Hill, the home of Berry College founder Martha Berry, and self-guided tours of the Carriage House, historical gardens, and museum galleries.
Guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets online ahead of their visit. Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.berry.edu/oakhill.