Just off North Division Street, two dozen brick homes used by staff at the defunct Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital sit dormant since the hospital closed in 2011.
Those state-owned homes on Abercrombie Drive appear to be in a state of slow decay and there's no indicator of when that will change.
The state has not entertained the idea of selling off those homes separately from the rest of the sprawling hospital property, said Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick.
At this point the state has over $2 million in bonded debt on the property, said Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel, who holds a seat on the development authority.
So far, the state has been focused on paying off those bonds before, or as part of, any deal for reusing the property.
The entire property has been appraised at between $4 million and $6 million, which means the purchase price today, including the bonded indebtedness, could range to more than $8 million.
The 2013 and 2017 SPLOST packages included a total of $9.55 million for the purchase of additional industrial property or improvements to existing properties. As of the December 2020 report, $3.5 million of those funds have already been spent.
It may not be for sale at this point, but there's been interest expressed from several local quarters.
Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Executive Director Sandra Hudson is one of those potential buyers. She had expressed serious interest in acquiring the homes.
At one point, Hudson texted State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler. R-Rome, to again express her interest in the homes. While they're deteriorating, she said the housing authority has the ability to refurbish the homes and, potentially, the surrounding properties.
It makes no sense, she said Thursday, given the current lack of housing in Rome, to let those 27 homes continue to fall into further disrepair.
"We could get them renovated and put in some landscaping and make them beautiful," Hudson said.
Another group had plans for the homes as part of a larger vision.
Jeff Mauer, whose Global Impact International had hoped to develop a Hope Village on the former hospital campus, said the homes were an integral part of their plan.
The Hope Village concept involves a comprehensive facility offering residential treatment for drug and alcohol rehabilitation, transitional recovery housing and out-patient services.
"Our plan would be to utilize those houses out there for transitional living, a next step for folks before they go back out in the community on their own," Mauer said.
Mauer's group had an 18-month license to undertake due diligence in investigating the property, but that period of time has passed.
"All of that stuff as it sits was very important to our plan and if they become unusable, then that site doesn't make sense for us," Mauer said.
The state has authorized a license with the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority for a thorough analysis of the property.
Kendrick said if the R-FCDA is successful in obtaining the property, its intent is to use it for potential industrial expansion. She also said that in most situations it is not the best idea to have residential properties immediately adjacent to industrial tracts.