Self-sufficiency is the watchword as the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority works to craft the local version of the national Moving to Work program.
The idea of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program is to provide opportunities and test locally-designed strategies to help housing authority residents become self-sufficient and increase housing choices for low-income families.
Joining a housing authority board meeting virtually, authority consultant Shara Jones said the program's flexibility comes from a built-in ability for local housing authorities to craft what works for them.
For example, NWGA Housing Authority Executive Director Sandra Hudson said traditionally residents have voiced that they feel if they get a raise or a second job to increase their income, they're penalized.
"I've been told by so many people that 'if I get a job, then my rent goes up and I lose my food stamps, I can't get ahead,'" Hudson.
One of the ideas posed to localize the Moving to Work program is to change the income evaluation length to two years. At this point, the evaluation is every year. This, Hudson said, would give residents a little more time to begin to build a nest egg and, hopefully, be able to move up and find self-sufficiency.
It would also incentivize people who are doing better -- to benefit from that for a period of time before seeing their rent increase, she said.
Jones also described several changes in the program for the 2023 fiscal year. They're doing away with a utility reimbursement program and requiring residents to pay a minimum rent of $50 a month. Authorities across the board will also increase rent from 110% of fair market rate to 120%. These moves will save the authority thousands of dollars, she said.
"We're going to use (the funds) to create other services to make (housing authority residents) more self-sufficient," Jones said.
Right now in public comment process, the program is expected to go for a vote in May after the 45 day comment period.
Prom and future projects
The housing authority recently hosted a pre-prom get together for students at Restoration Rome, EnVision Center Coordinator LaShawn Hall told the board. Six girls were able to explore different dresses as well as makeup and jewelry at different stations. All of the things were donated, she said, and they hope to expand the program to boys, and more girls, next year.
"Can we take more?" Hudson asked.
"Yes." Hall said.
"I'm thrilled for them, I'm so thrilled; going to the prom is just part of going to high school," board member Lee Hight said.
Hall talked about the excitement of the girls, and their families, during the event.
"That's what I love about my job," she said.
Other projects in the works are a proposal for a special purpose, local option sales tax ask to revamp some of the properties in Park Homes.
One large scale project in East Rome is on hold as the authority submits another tax incentive proposal to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs
A pre-application on the John Graham Homes project has been submitted, said Development Coordinator Hannah Phillips. This is the fourth application for tax credits for the proposed project. The DCA uses a point system, she said. There is a finite number of credits available so, once they are all allotted, applicants can apply for the next cycle.
The housing authority is also working toward what they're terming a "rapid rehousing" program, in partnership with the United Way and other local nonprofits.
They're currently waiting on federal approval from HUD but the idea is to allow the nonprofits to use 76 units at Willingham Village in East Rome.
The program would allow the United Way to make referrals for affordable housing at the facility and residents would pay 30% of market value, Hudson said. For example, rent for a two bedroom apartment would be approximately $240 a month. The United Way would also provide counseling and other services for those in the program.
"I think this is a win win situation for this community," Hudson.