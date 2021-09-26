All 10 Northwest Georgia public health departments will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at beginning Monday.
The Floyd County Health Department is located at 16 E. 12th St. in Rome. It’s open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It stays open later on Tuesdays, to 6:30 p.m., and closes early on Fridays, at 2 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 65 years old and older, starting at six months after their initial 2-dose series.
The booster vaccines will also be available to people over 18 who have underlying medical conditions or are at an increased risk for exposure and transmission of COVID-19 because of their job.
Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for a booster, and only people who initially had the Pfizer vaccine are eligible. However, some immunocompromised people also are getting extra doses.
“Certain people who received the Moderna vaccine, specifically those with weakened immune systems such as cancer patients and transplant recipients, are already eligible for a third additional shot,” said Northwest District spokesperson Logan Boss. “Our health departments will continue to administer those, too.”
The agency said they have enough supply of the Pfizer vaccine to ensure that anyone eligible will have access to the booster.
In an announcement on Friday, public health officials stressed the importance of vaccinations.
“Vaccination is our best tool to protect lives and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state,” said Nancy Nydam, director of communications for the Georgia Department of Public Health, in a statement.