Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries was the recent recipient of two grants from the Georgia Community Foundation’s Rural Health Fund.
They received a three-year $150,000 sustaining grant and a three-year $75,000 grant to expand access to healthy foods in rural underserved communities.
The ministries recently took over operations of the former Bagwell Food Pantry this spring, renaming it the Bagwell Choice Pantry and moving it to 90 E. Callahan St. off North Broad Street.
“We serve over 2,500 families each month through various programs managed through the ministries,” says Jake Hager, the director of development.
The Rome-based nonprofit serves as a regional food bank hub for 26 smaller food pantries in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties, usually located within local churches or other community organizations.
The local pantries also collect and distribute food independently, but Hager said the ministries leverages its size and buys food by weight, effectively acting as an food cooperative.
They also work with Rome and Floyd County school systems with their “Backpack Buddies” supplemental food program. Local school officials offer bags of food for some students to take home over the weekend, as many children suffer from food insecurity and may need help at home.
They also operate two programs with the YMCA. The first is a mobile food pantry that brings food to small communities, for those that might not have reliable transportation.
The YMCA also organizes volunteers to go to the Bagwell Choice Pantry to build boxes and fill them with food to take to people who have serious mobility issues or are shut-ins.
To volunteer or to contact them for more information, they are asking people to go to their Facebook page at NWGAHungerMinistries or you may call their office directly at their new number: 706-844-1612.