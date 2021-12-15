A Walker County woman will compete with three of her rare herding dogs at the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida, this weekend.
According to the AKC National Championship’s website, 5,051 dogs will compete for the title of national champion. Among those contestants will be three Canaan Dogs owned by Christina Miller of River Rock Canaan Dogs.
“We compete in various competitions throughout the year all over the country — we just recently returned from Arizona — to qualify for the National Championship,” the Villanow resident said. “It’s basically our World Series, Super Bowl, Stanley Cup all rolled into one year-ending event.”
Miller said this is the 19th year her dogs have competed at the AKC National Championship, and she has been involved with purebred dogs all her life. She grew up with Great Danes, which her parents bred and raised, and then she had Pembroke Welsh Corgis for a time, but wanted a larger dog.
When she saw her first Canaan Dogs in 1997, she was instantly attracted to their intelligence, size, temperament and health, she said. They have an average lifespan of 14 to 16 years. A recent breed out of ancient stock, the breed was developed in the 1930s and brought to America in 1965.
Miller’s dogs have won various high honors at the National Championship, including Best of Breed, National Owner Handler Series Best of Breed and Best Bred-by Exhibitor, she said.
“Best Bred-by Exhibitor means that the person showing the dog is also the dog’s breeder,” according to Miller. “Dog shows are one of the few events that professional and amateur handlers can compete on the same field. That is one of the reasons the National Owner Handler Series was created by AKC.
“That series does not allow professional handlers to compete, so it offers the owner handler an additional avenue to showcase their dogs. Additionally, last year was the first year that the FastCAT Invitational was held.”
Gamora finished the inaugural FastCAT Invitational, a 100-yard straight race against the clock, as 21st fastest dog of all breeds in the competition and was seen on ESPN’s Fastest Dogs USA competition. She will compete in that category again this year.
Qualifying for the AKC National Championship is always one of our annual goals. “The various events have different qualification periods and criteria," Miller said. "It’s always exciting when you receive those invitations and/or qualification verifications for your dogs.”
She characterized the competition’s atmosphere as “a large holiday party that lasts a week, complete with decorations” where everyone catches up with friends and colleagues from around the country.
If her dogs win any prize money, she will put it back into the dogs with toys, treats, health testing, entry fees for future events and even canine massage, she said.
Breeding the dogs
Miller said her family has quite a few Canaan Dogs, ranging in age from 18 months to 13 years, and they are the only dogs the family has. The family also has goats on the farm.
Although her family breeds the dogs, they consider them family members first.
“Our puppies are raised with a variety of developmental activities that help them to be well adjusted family members when they go to their new homes,” she said. “We take pride in matching the right temperament with the right household when we are screening potential homes.
“With the Canaan Dog being a rare breed -- technically, there are more Giant Pandas in the world than Canaan Dogs -- we consider our breeding program a conservation and preservation effort,” she explained. “Their intelligence and not being that far removed from their semi-feral state of existence can pose a challenge for their owners.”
Training starts with puppies, is extensive and takes years. She starts obedience training at age 3 or 4, for example.
Her husband, Allan, and father, Michael Houchard, support her competition efforts.
“One of these men is always left at home to care for the dogs that aren’t on the road with me,” Miller stated.
Her mother, Merry Carol Houchard, took her to countless dog shows when she was a child, and they later traveled together to shows for many years before she passed away. She credits her mother with instilling in her the love of purebred dogs and proper animal husbandry.
“Without their support and dedication to the Canaan Dog, none of this would be possible,” she said.