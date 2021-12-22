The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority was able to provide Christmas presents for 55 families after a major donation was made by Perry Greene of Taylor Construction.
Greene, the husband of 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, donated $5,000 to the housing authority to provide gifts for families for Christmas.
Elaina Beeman, who oversees the housing authority's youth volunteer Project SOAR, contacted Rome Children's Academy, Family Self-Sufficiency and property managers from the various housing locations to find out what families are still in need of Christmas gifts.
"We identified the families and went shopping using the children's wish lists," Beeman said. "We went to Walmart, Ollie's, Big Lots. We went everywhere we could to try and bless these families with everything they wanted."
Beeman worked with Rhonda Houser of the Appalachian Housing Counseling Agency, Project SOAR volunteers and Kourtney Henry of Public Housing Family Self Sufficiency to put together the family's wish lists and shop.
Phi Beta Sigma also donated 10 food boxes of dry goods and hams to the families as well.
On Thursday, families stopped by the Envision Center on Brookwood Avenue to pick up their toys and food boxes. The volunteers also delivered toys to people who couldn't make it, including the families that live in public housing in Rockmart.
"When the families come in, we take them to the toys and we watch them just light up," Beeman said. "We have Christmas music going and we're all just in the spirit of Santa's elves."