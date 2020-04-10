Rebecca Segrest’s decision to leave her home and go work in a hospital in New York City is not surprising to those she has worked with at The Surgery Center of Rome.
They instead gave her a surprise on Friday with a social distancing-approved send-off in the parking lot of the John Maddox Drive facility, complete with signs and flags wishing her well on her trip, which begins Sunday.
“It’s so hard not to be able to give you all a big hug,” Segrest said through a face mask as she stood outside the center. “You all know how much I love to be needed. You all have no idea how awesome you are. I promise you have not seen the last of me.”
The Berry College alum and registered nurse is known by her colleagues for doing things for others on a regular basis. Her choice to take an eight-week contract to help those in the city hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States fits in with that.
Melodie LeRoy, a staff nurse at the center, helped set up Friday’s farewell by telling Segrest she wanted to meet her to just giver her a gift. LeRoy got many of the staff together for the first time since the center closed last month. She said they didn’t have time to organize a proper send-off before they closed.
“We wanted to celebrate her,” LeRoy said. “This is a selfless act, to go straight into the heart of it all.”
Co-workers and their families parked in every other space down a row in front of the center as Segrest, her husband Glenn Segrest and their dog Bonnie drove down it, Rebecca waving and expressing her thanks as they drove along.
After, LeRoy delivered gifts and signs to Rebecca, including a shirt signed by everyone who came out Friday.
Segrest said she has worked as a contract nurse before, traveling to places that needed extra help. She had been at the center for about four years.
“With no business here, I knew I could help there,” Segrest said. “They are in desperate need right now.”
New York City had more than 81,800 confirmed cases as of Thursday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Segrest said that everyone in the community has been so supportive of her going, with members of her church and family making face masks and other personal protective equipment to take with her.
Coworker Victoria Copeland came to see her friend off and was glad she was getting this chance.
“I’m very happy she’s doing this, but at the same time, with everything going on, it hits home,” Copeland said. “I wish there were more people who could do this.”