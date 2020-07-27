Multiple defendants in the Floyd County Schools RICO investigation entered guilty pleas in Floyd Superior Court Monday morning.
At least 13 defendants in the case are accused of defrauding the county school system out more than $6 million.
Derry Richardson, Dwayne Richardson, Jimmy Richardson and Lisa Richardson all entered guilty pleas to various RICO-related charges Monday morning. Rodney Holder, Charles Sherman, Russell Burkhalter, Sam Tucker and Harry Bailey also entered pleas before Judge Jack Niedrach as the hearing continued in the case that has been ongoing for more than five years.
According to the indictment, Derry Richardson used his position as maintenance director of the school system to create inflated, and in some cases completely fraudulent, invoices for both construction and maintenance projects.
He is accused of conspiring with the other defendants — which include his family and wife — to defraud the school system
The charges against Sam Sprewell and David English were dropped by the District Attorney's office. However, English has agreed to make restitution to the system and Sprewell has agreed to admit to ethics violations and surrender his educational credential.
"We are pleased with the result for Sam," said his attorney J.J. Seifert. "The dismissal was the right result under the circumstances.
Executive editor John Bailey contributed to this report.