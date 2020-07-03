The number of new daily reported cases of COVID-19 in Floyd County broke another record on Friday.
There were 30 new cases reported Friday here, breaking the previous daily record of 25 set on Wednesday. The previous daily record of 24 new cases was on June 24.
That brings the total number of new infections to 582 in Floyd County. In the past seven days there have been 95 new cases. In the past 14 days there have been 189 new cases.
A positive note here is that the number of deaths has remained flat since May. Also, the people who have been hospitalized -- generally those already with health ailments -- have had less serious cases, health officials have stated.
Approximately 22% of the new cases reported statewide are younger adults -- who are generally less affected by the disease caused by the coronavirus. However, that doesn't mean they can't spread the disease to fragile populations which include older people and those already with medical issues.
"To turn around these troubling trends, we all need to understand that the risk from COVID-19 remains high and take prevention measures seriously -- for the long term," said Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director for the Department of Public Health's Northwest health district. "Anything that increases the number of people we have contact with or the proximity or duration of contact increases the risk for infection."
He outlined the ways to stop or slow the spread of the coronavirus:
- That means we need to continue to practice safe physical distancing -- avoid close contact (keep at least six feet of distance), crowded settings and group gatherings, and limit the duration of contact whenever possible.
- If you’re together with friends, being outside is much better than being inside. And, even when outside, avoid close contact with non-household members.
- Wear a face mask in public spaces, including outside when distancing is not possible.
- People who are older and people who have underlying health conditions should continue to stay at home and limit contact with others as much as possible.
- If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and away from others and get tested as soon as possible.
Georgia has set records this week with the number of new cases as well.
As of Friday, Georgia had 90,493 cumulative cases reported along with 2,856 deaths -- just over a 3% mortality rate. The number of new cases slowed down after a few days also with record breaking numbers. Georgia Public Health officials reported 3,472 new cases of coronavirus Thursday which broke the state record of new infection set the day prior of 2,946 new infections.
The number of hospitalizations has also risen along with the number of new cases.