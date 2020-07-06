It's been said before but here it is again: wear a mask, wash your hands and keep six foot distant from each other as much as possible.
Not only are new cases of COVID-19 ballooning in Rome and Floyd County, it's a trend across the state.
Floyd County's cumulative patients came in at 594 on Monday, according to the Department of Public Health. That's six new infections overnight and 92 within the past seven days.
As of Monday around noon, Floyd Medical Center had 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with three on ventilators in the ICU. At the same time, Redmond Regional Medical Center reported they had seven patients hospitalized, none requiring a ventilator.
While the severity of the cases is not as acute, the number of people hospitalized has reached the level seen in early April.
Older populations are taking the pandemic seriously and taking precautions, Redmond Regional Medical Center CEO John Quinlivan said.
"It seems like the those who are getting exposed now are less high risk, younger, healthier individuals," Quinlivan said. "Some of them are getting quite sick but -- if there is a silver lining to this -- maybe not as sick as the first time around."
Last week the Department of Public Health reported that 22% of all current cases are among people aged 18-29 and the average age of a COVID-19 patient decreased from 55 to 42 in the past month.
Dr. Ken Jones, interim chief medical officer at Floyd Medical Center, said the increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has not impacted other operations at the hospital. However, they're keeping a close eye on the situation and will probably address the issue of limiting visitation to the hospital sometime later in the week.
"We always worry about our nurses getting sick. We have not had any that I'm aware of so far," Jones said.
While some staff members had tested positive in recent weeks, Jones said, that was apparently through community spread of the infection and not from in-hospital spread.
Patients with COVID-19 at FMC are all isolated in negative pressure rooms in what was formerly the Kindred Hospital on the hospital campus.
Jones said most of those who have been admitted initially came through the emergency room. If the case appears bad enough, FMC will utilize one of the quick tests that gets result back rapidly.
Someone who presents with less serious or no symptoms is likely to be given a standard COVID-19 test, which returns results in two to four days. Those patients are usually asked to quarantine until the results come back.
"PPE-wise we're doing great," said Jones, referring to personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves.
"Early on we were conserving because we didn't really know how bad it was going to be," he said. "But we've never even been close (to running out) like a lot of hospitals in the country have."
Redmond's CEO mirrored that statement.
"We've got available isolation units and available negative pressure rooms, so right now everything is operating pretty good," Quinlivan said. He also stressed that Redmond is in very good shape with respect to PPE and ventilators.