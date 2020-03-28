Even with schools closed the MES Blue Devil Network is still on the air.
Before Governor Brian Kemp mandated to close schools until April 24 due to the coronavirus spreading across the state, fifth graders at Model met in person to hold a morning news show that lasted about twenty minutes.
In hopes to continue a sense of normalcy for the students, parents and teachers are collaborating to continue the morning news show remotely.
“Normally we have a morning show every morning,” said Sue Turnquist, a fifth grade teacher at the elementary school who works with students on the morning show. “We’ve scaled it back just a little bit. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.”
A parent whose student has participated in the morning show all year long came up with the idea. Turnquist said she was more than willing to take up the idea.
“We’re just trying to bring some kind of normal in all of this chaos. This is something our kids are used to,” she said. “Normally it would be about things that are happening at school. But now we’ve got all these ideas.”
Some of the morning show is still the same as when the students did it in person.
In the first part of the show, Charlie Cross gives the first part of the morning announcements, and leads the school in the Pledge of Allegiance. In the second part, Caroline Payton continues the announcements.
The show also features a “chef” named Addison Jones. She gets to tell people about what parents can expect to pick up in their “grab and go” lunches while school is closed.
Then finally, Piper McCreary tells everyone about the weather coming up.
Now, with school out, Turnquist found a way to make the morning show part of the digital learning that’s been taking place by having a guest reader read a book. Then, students can take an Accelerated Reader test on that book.
“We’ve got some science and social studies,” she said. “We also do a learning app of the day.”
The morning show can be viewed on the school’s YouTube Channel, MES Blue Devils. It airs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday morning.