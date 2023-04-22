Although Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries Inc. recently acquired its new name, its core values are the same as they were at its beginning in 1981: nourish the hungry in Floyd County and surrounding areas.
The organization began as Rome Action Ministries — the Bagwell Pantry to some — at South Broad Methodist Church.
“The food began to fill up in the pews and everywhere, so they then moved,” Executive Director Lindsey Kilby told the Rome News-Tribune recently.
The ministry landed at East 19th Street, and in June of last year, it upsized again to 90 E. Callahan St. off North Broad.
The warehouse, Kilby said, went from 4,000 square feet to 14,000 square feet, and the ministry now features a client choice pantry.
“So, we’re set up just like a grocery store,” she explained. “The clients can come in. They have an actual grocery cart. Then, they shop for themselves, and they can get what they need.”
Most recipients come through a yearly referral from locally based Good Neighbor Ministries. Partnerships with Cancer Navigators, Restoration Rome, the YMCA and the Area Agency on Aging bring in the rest. Recipients can visit the ministry a certain number of times each year depending on where their referrals come from.
“The Cancer Navigators (shoppers) — they can come to our pantry every two weeks, and the reason for that is a lot of the time, once you’re receiving chemo or radiation, you don’t have a taste for a lot of foods. You just want a few, certain things,” Kilby explained. “Cancer patients receive a nutrition bag with broth, rice, Ensure, Gatorade — easy-to-digest foods.”
Veterans, she said, can visit 12 times per year, while the average person can come six times per calendar year. The pantry model, she posited, allows for more food distribution than when recipients drove through and picked up a box.
“(Now,) they’re getting anywhere from 80 to 120 pounds of food versus before — they were getting 30 or 40,” she explained.
The shelves include choices to suit a range of cultural tastes, and there’s also produce, and the facility has a walk-in fridge and freezer to store non-shelf-stable foods. Egg and dairy availability varies, Kilby said. Most food comes through the Atlanta Community Food bank via Feed America, she said. Purchase prices are significantly lower than what’s available to the public, she explained, so she encourages donors to give money rather than food.
“It’s usually more helpful to collect the funds because we buy food very cheaply,” she said. “We buy food for around 20 cents a pound, and that’s any food. … Let’s say you buy one jar of peanut butter — it’s $3. Well, I could buy almost a case for that amount.”
Opportunities and the future
The ministry also runs the Backpack Buddies initiative, in which weekend snack bags go home with local students, and Kilby said help on that front is always welcome.
“We do around 1,500 of those a week, so we always need help either delivering those or packing those up,” she said.
With the client choice model, the ministry also needs help stocking the store before opening and after closing.
“We serve around 60 clients a day,” Kilby said. “Well, if 60 people come into a grocery store, everything has to be restocked. So, we need help in the mornings and the afternoons.”
As for the future of the ministry, she’d love to see it meet its ultimate goal of eliminating hunger.
“Honestly, I would hope to be out of business,” she said. “I would hope that folks wouldn’t need us. That’s an ideal world. I don’t think that will happen, but we’re just trying to get the word out there, trying to let people know, ‘Hey we had a name change, but we still have the same values, we still have the same mission.’”
Branching out via mobile service isn’t out of the question.
“Ultimately, if we can’t close, if we can’t alleviate hunger completely, I would love to do more mobile markets into those pockets of rural Floyd County,” Kilby said. “Since we serve Floyd, Polk and then some Chattooga, I would love to do more mobile markets.”
The ministry, she said, has partnered in the past on this effort with the YMCA and could consider expansion with another strong partner or grant.
Northwest Georgia Hunger Ministries Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 10 a.m. to noon. Online: www.hungerministries.org To donate: bring cash by 90 E. Callahan St., or donate via the website To volunteer: email lindsey@hungerministries.org.