Northwest Georgia Health District leads state in opioid deaths per capita

N.W. Georgia has the highest five-year opioid overdose rate of the 18 Georgia public health districts.

 Department of Public Health

Bethany Blankley from The Center Square contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In