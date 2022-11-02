The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, an information clearinghouse and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States, lists 386 missing persons in Georgia.
Twenty-one are in the Northwest Georgia region.
Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, tens of thousands of individuals remain missing for more than one year –- what many agencies consider cold cases.
Family of missing Aragon teen hopes to hear from her
Laci Nicole Smith was 17 when she was last seen at her home in Aragon at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2021.
She is described as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds, with red hair, which she usually wears pulled back in a ponytail. She has blue eyes and likes to wear skinny jeans and hoodies most of the time. Laci has no scars and no tattoos and would now be 19 years old.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Aragon Police Department at 770-684-6563.
Rome man missing since September of last year
Rome police continue to seek information in the disappearance of James Kevin Bradshaw.
He was last seen on Sept. 10, 2021, at around 12:30 p.m. when he was dropped off by family on South McLin Street, and may have hitched a ride to Maple Street at Worsham at one point.
Bradshaw, who is white, would be 42 years old now, around 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Clothing is not known, other than blue jeans. He has tattoo of initials JKB on his right arm and a tattoo on his back shoulder blade of a heart with the names of three girls.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Wednesday that there has been no new information, but the case remains active.
If you have information, please contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.
Family still searching for missing Resaca woman
It has been almost three years since anyone has heard from Keeslyn Noelle Roberts.
Her vehicle was found abandoned at Flying J Truck Stop in Resaca on Jan. 1, 2020, and all her belongings were left behind.
Keeslyn is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her inner lower left arm with water, a sea turtle and yellow hibiscus flowers. Both ears are pierced with big gauges. She would be 23 now.
Any information should be reported to 911, Eric Roberts at 706-226-0069 or Hindsight Investigations at 423-413-6848.
Floyd County man missing since 2019
Police are still seeking information regarding Joshua James Usry, who walked away from a residence in Coosa on July 2, 2019.
Usry is described as a white male, bald with a red beard. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored ball cap and blue Armuchee T-shirt. He has a tattoo on his left forearm with graffiti type writing. Usry would be 35 now.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Floyd County Police at 706-235-7766.
The only other listed missing person case in Floyd County is Nelly Lucas, who was last seen on July 14, 2009. She was homeless at the time of her disappearance and would be 63 years old now.
Other missing persons cases in the Northwest Region:
- Clyde Daniel Stewart, last seen in Cartersville on Mar. 31, 2005, at age 32.
- Saunders Cloie Rhymer, last seen in Cartersville on June 20, 1977, at age 54.
- Sean Patrick McDuffy, last seen in Calhoun on Dec. 20, 2015, at age 27.
- Roy Andrew Guyton, last seen in Calhoun on Dec. 25, 1992, at age 46.
- Gregory Allan Nicholson, last seen in Cedartown on Sept. 19, 2017, at age 34.
- Mary Ann Mergel, last seen in Chatsworth on Mar. 1, 2004, at the age of 65.
- Cleveland Scott Rakestraw, last seen in Dallas on Nov. 1, 2017, at age 47.
- Thomas Joe Kratzer, last seen in Dallas on Oct. 17, 2013, at age 54.
- Jerri Luttrell, last seen in Dallas on May 12, 2007, at age 53.
- Terri Beth Holifield, last seen in Dallas on May 1, 2006, at age 44.
- Charles Edward Brock, last seen in Dalton on Jun. 25, 2011, at age 45.
- Carolyn Ruth Banks, last seen in Dalton on July 2, 1987, at age 33.
- Paul Gene Billings, last seen in Dalton on Aug. 1, 1986, at age 26.
- Ernest Johnny Ward, last seen in Lafayette on Sept.1, 1981, at age 35.
- Randolph Lee Warr Jr., last seen in Rockmart on Mar. 25, 2016, at age 58.
- Teresa J. McDonald, last seen in Tunnel Hill on Dec. 15, 1980, at age 17.