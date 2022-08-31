Covid's spread in Northwest Georgia in August was at the highest rate since the state started weekly reports more than five months ago. At least 3,218 new cases were reported between Aug. 3 and Aug. 31, including 976 in the past seven days.
The region continues to be listed at a high spread rate by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Bartow had the second highest rate of new cases per 100,000 residents in Georgia (Stewart County had more).
The month also ended on a grim note with 16 deaths combined in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties. Six of those deaths were recorded between Aug. 24 and Wednesday, including one each in Floyd, Bartow, Polk and Chattooga counties as well as two in Gordon County.
The breakdown of new cases — reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health — shows a major jump in Bartow County while easing numbers elsewhere:
Floyd: 179, down from 262 through Aug. 24
Bartow: 614 cases, more than double the last report of 295 cases.
Gordon: 105 cases, down from 115 cases.
Polk: 56 cases, down from 106.
Chattooga: 22 cases vs. 57 cases last time.
Statewide, 130 people died from covid in the past week, down three from the previous report. Georgia's death toll from the pandemic will cross 33,000 people today. Some 13,910 new cases were reported statewide, down from 17,454 the previous week.
Hospital reports
On Wednesday, 31 covid patients were being cared for at Rome’s two hospitals, equal to Tuesday’s count.
Atrium Health Floyd: 22 patients, up three from Tuesday.
AdventHealth Redmond: 9 patients, down three.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.