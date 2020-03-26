Many of the cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Georgia have been linked to one gathering, the director of Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District said.
So far, Dr. Gary Voccio said, cases in the Northwest Georgia area have been mostly in five counties: Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding and Polk and Voccio said the cases have been linked to one gathering.
While he didn't not specifically mention Cartersville's Church at Liberty Square, many have been linked to a choir gathering at the church in early March.
"This is a difficult, uncertain, and frightening time," Voccio said. "Our job now, everyone’s job, is to bear what we’re all feeling and take appropriate action to help protect our families and loved ones, ourselves, our communities, and, for many of us, our employees. Many of our Northwest Georgia workplaces, some with large numbers of employees, have had COVID-19 cases."
The 10 county district has approximately six percent of the population but accounts for approximately 9 percent of the cases statewide.
"We are experiencing community spread of COVID-19 in Northwest Georgia and expect it to continue for the foreseeable future," he said. "We expect to see more COVID-19 cases and, sadly, more deaths."
He called for businesses to actively work to prevent the spread of the illness by either letting employees work from home or enact social distancing measures in the workplace.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Thursday morning, Floyd County hospitals reported 15 patients who have been infected with COVID-19 as well as 30 patients waiting on test results, according to Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington.
As of noon Thursday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 16 Floyd County residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
The numbers differ from the hospitals' totals because the DPH lists confirmed cases by county of residence, while hospitals may treat those from outside Floyd County.
One of the Floyd County residents who believes he contracted the illness from the Cartersville church gathering told Fox 5 Atlanta he's back home and on his way to a full recovery.
As of Thursday at noon there were 86 confirmed cases in Bartow County.
“I feel better,” Clay Bentley told the TV station from his upstairs bedroom in Rome. “I feel like I’m totally restored now.”
He was admitted to Redmond Regional Medical Center in early March and was sent home to self-quarantine until the end of the month.
“If I test ok, if the coronavirus in my system is dead, then he said you’ll be immune to it,” Bentley told Fox 5. “You can go back out in the world and be with your family. So that should happen in the next couple weeks.”
His wife has also been released from her home quarantine and lives downstairs while he remains in his bedroom.
Other church members have also been hospitalized with the illness and a 65-year-old Floyd County woman who was also present, Elizabeth Wells, died last week.
“I’ve been grieving over her,” Bentley told Fox 5. “I think she was standing next to me. We had choir practice on Wednesday night and she was standing next to me. Breaks my heart to know that other people in the church are sick and I can’t do anything. I stayed up nights just praying for them. I’m still praying for the ones who are still in the hospital. I’m just praying they get the same relief I got.”
Regionally, the first death of a Gordon County resident resulting from a COVID-19 infection was confirmed on Wednesday, according to Gordon EMA Director Courtney Taylor.
Statewide positive COVID-19 cases are up to 1,525 with 473 people hospitalized as a result of the virus. The number of Georgians who have died as a result of a coronavirus infection rose to 48 as of noon Thursday.
All former passengers of the Grand Princess, a cruise ship on which 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus, have been released from quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Former Grand Princess passengers under quarantine at Clay National Guard Center have also been allowed to leave.
Kemp closes schools until April 24
Gov. Brian Kemp closed public elementary and secondary schools for in-person instruction through April 24. The executive order stated students may return to school on April 27, 2020.
"I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students," Gov. Kemp said in a statement.
"Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead."
The University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester, the statement read, students have already transitioned to all online learning.
Also Thursday, the Georgia state Board of Education waived a series of state rules and laws in moves that will let school districts graduate seniors and promote other students even if coursework is incomplete. Many of Georgia’s 180 local school systems were already exempt from most of the rules under earlier flexibility agreements, but the move extends the flexibility to all. The state also changed the fee structure for enrolling students in online classes offered by the Georgia Virtual School.
Georgia's weekly unemployment filings more than doubled to nearly 12,000 for the week that ended March 21, but did not increase nearly as much as those nationwide or in neighboring states, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. The reason for the lower increase was not immediately clear.
Town hall broadcast
Today at 8 p.m. Gov. Brian P. Kemp will participate in a live town hall on Georgia's response to the spread of COVID-19.
This broadcast will also feature interviews with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson,and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King.
"Georgians are eager to hear directly from their leaders on what we are doing to address the impact of COVID-19 across our state," Kemp said in a statement. "The Coronavirus Task Force is working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of this virus, secure necessary supplies, and keep citizens informed in the days and weeks ahead."
The event will be broadcast on the following TV stations:
Atlanta
The town hall will also be carried statewide by Georgia Public Broadcasting. To find your local GPB station, click HERE.