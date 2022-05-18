The Rome Civic Center was packed with local senior citizens and law enforcement during the Elder Abuse Symposium on Wednesday.
The event was hosted by the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging, along with local law enforcement.
The seminar featured a panel comprised of personnel from local agencies, the U.S. Postal Inspector, U.S. Attorney's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Adult Protective Services, who talked about the various kinds of scams that target senior citizens.
The fraud attempts include sweepstakes scams, where a solicitor tells the person they are the winner of a big sweepstakes or lottery and must send private information; grandparent scams, where someone poses as a friend of a grandchild and asks for money; and online romance scams, where someone pretends to be someone else and solicits cash from a person over a certain period of time.
In addition to this discussion panel, several law enforcement officers were honored with the Pat King Award of Excellence. The award is named for a nurse who dedicated her professional life as an advocate for senior citizens by rallying support and fighting all forms of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.
Investigators Misty Pledger and Brittany Werner of the Floyd County Police Department were recognized for their work in in solving a missing person case from Armuchee. A man is now charged with assaulting his elderly grandmother and stowing her away in a freezer.
Rome Police Investigator Amber Lopez also won the Pat King Award of Excellence for her work in helping a 75-year-old woman recover $60,000 from a scammer who instructed her how to send money by wire transfer.