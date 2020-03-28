Since the coronavirus outbreak hit Northwest Georgia, those who are over the age of 65 and have pre-existing medical conditions have been advised to avoid crowded areas and public places as much as possible.
Because of this, local and national senior care agencies have become especially invaluable.
The Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging canceled all of the organization's social events on March 16 as a response to state and national emergency declarations, according to director Lynne Reeves. The agency is partnered with 19 senior centers in the area and hosts different activities at the centers.
All of the agency's homebound clients continue to receive meals at this time. Also, the agency has actually seen an increase in calls due to more and more people self-quarantining.
Because of the increase, Reeves said that they've been delivering more frozen and shelf stable meals, rather than hot food.
"It's working well. Everyone is continuing to be served," Reeves said.
Since the start of the outbreak, many of the seniors have become cautious about allowing people into their homes to deliver the food. However, the delivery people have taken that into consideration and communicate to the seniors from outside their doors.
The director also confirmed that the senior centers have been contacting their clients daily to check in and make sure all needs are met.
"A big part of the senior centers is the socialization, so being able to continue that through those phone calls has been important," Reeves said.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that they will be distributing $250 million worth of grants through the Administration for Community Living to government agencies to help provide meals to older adults.
Georgia received a grant of over $6.2 million for their senior care agencies.
Reeves confirmed that the Northwest Georgia agency will be receiving some of the grant money, but hasn't gotten the final contract yet.
"We believe it'll truly make a difference and we'll have until September of 2021 to utilize those funds," Reeves said.
Along with the meal delivery, the agency usually includes some kind of educational materials to clients each month.
"For April, we have included literature from the United States Attorney's Office about avoiding coronavirus scams," Reeves said. "All kinds of claims are being made and people are even calling and asking for donations."
If you or someone you know needs to have meals delivered, contact the Northwest Georgia Area on Agency's service number 1-800-759-2963.
Anyone looking to volunteer can also call the service number, but will most likely be directed to Reeves or the assistant director Lindsay Wilson.
For now, the agency has enough volunteers delivering food and they want to limit the amount of delivery people as a precaution against the virus. However, Reeves said that she or Wilson can direct anyone to local food banks for volunteer opportunities.