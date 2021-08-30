The Rome-based Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living has launched a campaign to help boost the area's COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The nonprofit provides resources and support to help people live with a disability without the need for institutional care. It sought and received a grant to fund the campaign.
"Empowerment comes through informed education and making choices that lead to independence,” Executive Director Maia Santamaria said. "And the ultimate independence is interdependence -- and accepting one’s responsibility towards community."
Santamaria said the organization aims to combat misinformation about the vaccine that is contributing to hesitancy. The education campaign will focus on fact-based information coming from trusted community leaders.
"Just the generalized fear and anxiety, coupled with the misinformation and distrust of government, has been so detrimental to our fight with COVID-19," she said. "Precluding medical conditions can also be very scary for some, but a simple conversation with their doctors can let them know if the vaccine is safe. For most, it is not only safe, but recommended."
Those who require vaccination at home can sign up at HVS@dph.ga.gov or call 888-572-0112.
Because the new Delta variant is much more contagious than the original virus, Santamaria urged healthy unvaccinated people to look beyond themselves.
"Not getting a vaccine may not be the end for you, but it could be a death sentence for our compromised community," she said. "Part of that community could very well be someone close to home; it could be someone you love that loses their life because of a decision to place politics above basic human compassion."
However, she noted that young healthy people are now at risk for short- and long-term effects from the Delta variant, according to Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest District.
While NWGACIL is focused on getting all community members vaccinated, Santamaria said, they are particularly concerned for minority groups who have a history of not trusting medical information from political leaders.
She and her team have already been on the road, visiting families and organizations in Northwest Georgia to get the word out.
“We are working on ways to use the money to help people who may not have transportation to a vaccination site,” said Santamaria. “We are also finding ways to get reliable information to the public including bulk mailers, yard signs, community meetings and more."
Part of the reassurance, she said, is ensuring that people realize the process of getting a vaccine requires them to give nothing more than a name
"We all see family as an important part of our culture here in Northwest Georgia, especially our African American and Hispanic neighbors and friends. So, those family gatherings could be dangerous if not everyone has taken the personal responsibility to be vaccinated," Santamaria said. "And if for some reason you can not be vaccinated, please take the proper precautions to protect yourself and the people you love."
For information about COVID-19 vaccinations, reliable websites and resources, contact the center by email at info@nwgacil or call 706-314-0008.
Santamaria said the organization is also online at nwgacil.org and facebook.com/NWGACIL and people are welcome to visit the office at 527 Broad St. in Rome.