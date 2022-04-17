U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reported raising just over $1 million in the first quarter of the year.
The Rome Republican’s take was dwarfed by Democratic candidate Marcus Flowers of Bremen, who brought $2.4 million into his campaign during the same period.
The two have wide financial backing from around the country, with the controversial incumbent frequently headlining out-of-state fundraisers and Flowers getting heavy online support from the Vote Vets political action committee.
Greene still led with cash on hand, $3,044,402 as of March 31, according to her filing with the Federal Election Commission. Flowers reported $1,910,209 in his account.
The current contest, however, isn’t between Greene and Flowers. Voters in the district will decide on May 24 the candidates they want to represent their parties in the Nov. 8 general election.
Georgia’s 14th Congressional District covers the northwest corner of the state: all of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.
In the Republican primary, Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood, Eric Cunningham and Seth Synstelien are challenging Greene.
Strahan, a Paulding County healthcare executive, reported $157,549 in the bank after raising $216,064 this quarter.
Haygood, a transportation engineer who lives in Rydal, filed his first report this quarter. He raised $11,430 and ended with $1,045 cash on hand.
Synstelien also filed his first report since getting into the race. The e-education program designer from Dallas raised $9,038 and had $6,812 left as of March 31.
Reports from Lutin and Cunningham were not posted with the FEC as of Sunday. The deadline was Friday.
In the Democratic primary, Wendy Davis and Holly McCormack also are running for the nomination. Davis is a political consultant and former Rome city commissioner. McCormack, of Ringgold, owns an insurance agency in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Davis reported raising $112,550 in the first quarter and closed out her report with a balance of $101,320.
McCormack raised $360,126 during the same period and had $84,762 left to spend.
Libertarian Party nominee Angela Pence is gathering signatures to get on the November ballot. She had no reports filed with the FEC as of Sunday.