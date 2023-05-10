Summer is getting closer and closer and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is getting ready to open the Northside Swim Center for a summer of fun in the sun.
The swim center is set to open for rentals on Tuesday, May 23 and will host its first open swim session on Saturday, May 27.
The pool will be open for open swim from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until the end of July. Pool capacity is 150 people.
Pool rentals are available for Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There are also two rental slots available on Sunday with the first running from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and the second running from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Pool rentals are handled on a first-come, first serve basis and the fee to rent the pool is based upon the number of people attending the party. Rentals are allowed to set up 15 minutes before their party starts but can’t enter the water until the party start time. Any rental over 100 people will need to have the date checked to confirm we have enough lifeguards to cover it.
To inquire about pool rentals, please contact the swim center office at 706.291.0766. Please note for rentals and pool admission, every person entering the pool deck counts against the number even if they don’t swim.
Admission for open swim is $5 per day and the pool only accepts cards. Large groups, day cares and camps wishing to swim need to contact Jim Alred by email at jim.alred@floydcountyga.org to check availability.
The pool will be closed during inclement weather and there are no passes out or rain checks provided.
“We had a great group of lifeguards last summer, and we’re adding to that again this summer, allowing us to open up rentals for Sundays again,” RFPRA Director Todd Wofford said. “We hope everyone comes out and enjoys the pool.”