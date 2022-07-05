The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be reviewing three rezoning and special use permit applications pertaining to potential housing projects around Rome and Floyd County, including a continuation of the Crestwood subdivision in North Rome.
Applicant KC Homes is requesting to rezone parcels along North Broad Street in the Crestwood subdivision project to allow for High Density Traditional zoning.
HT-R zoning would allow for four to seven units per acre, as opposed to one unit per acre under the current Suburban Residential zoning.
The Crestwood subdivision project had formerly been made up of about 80 homes, but if this request is approved, it would bring the total to 140 homes.
The applicant also submitted a request for the Board of Adjustments to reduce the road frontage for some of the proposed properties from 60 feet to 45 feet.
Planning Commission members will also be looking over an application to convert the Comfort Inn and Suites at 23 Chateau Drive into apartments.
This is the latest application where a motel owner is requesting to change the rooms into an apartment complex. However, planning staff said they are hesitant to give approval for these applications because of the many requirements and changes that would need to be made to the property.
Staff recommends approval on the condition that the applicant creates a mix of housing units with multiple one and two bedroom units that aren't just putting a door between hotel rooms.
Applicant Jaime Castro is requesting rezoning from Suburban Residential to Duplex Residential at 28 Lyons Drive in West Rome. Castro is requesting to build two duplexes on the newly subdivided parcels.
Planning staff recommends approval.
After the planning commission members make their recommendation, these applications will go to the Rome City Commission for a public hearing and vote at their July 25 meeting.
Planning commission members will also be reviewing a special use permit for a barbecue restaurant in Lindale at 3424 Maple Road.
Planning staff recommends approval on the basis that the applicant obtains a variance to provide more parking for the business.
This application will go to the Floyd County Commission at their July 26 meeting for a public hearing and final vote.
Assistant Planning Director Brice Wood also confirmed that applicants for a shooting range on Huffaker Road pulled their request last week and said they are no longer considering that location. However, the attorney for the applicants didn't say whether or not they're looking somewhere else.
The planning commission meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad Street.