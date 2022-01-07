Norfolk Southern will be working on railroad crossings all around Rome and Floyd County in the coming weeks, replacing rotted ties and resurfacing the pavement.
The crossings will be closed for one to three days while the work is underway, and the schedule is tentative and subject to change.
Drivers should be alert for notices that are expected to be posted before the work starts. Floyd County E-911 will be notified in advance of each individual closing, for public safety routing, but city and county public works crews are not involved in the project.
The railroad has already rescheduled its start date for crossings in the city of Rome to Jan. 17.
On Monday, crews are slated to service crossings on the following roads in the unincorporated area: Tolbert Street, Berwin Road, Hermitage Road, Burlington Road and Pierce Hill Road.
The following week, they’ve scheduled crossings in the city on Darlington Drive and Twelfth Street, between Cedar Avenue and Cave Spring Road SW; Maple Street and Second Avenue, between East Sixth and East Eighth streets SW; and Callahan Street between Reservation Street and Ga. 53.
They also have crossings in the county slated for the week of Jan. 17, on Pinson Road, Ervin Coker Road, Legg Road, Scott Road, Plainville Road, Webber Road, Miller Loop and Reeves Station Road.
The next week, starting Jan. 24, the railroad plans to repair crossings on Oostanaula Road, Roland Hayes Parkway, Water Tank Road, Dobson Road, Ga. 136 and Sugar Valley Road.
The final week, beginning on Jan. 31, they expect to tackle the crossings on Ga. 136, (Resaca Lafayette) Hill City Road, Eber, Postelle, Redwine and Dug Gap roads, East Field and Phelps roads, Fred Miller and Five Springs.
Some railroad crossings on private roads also will be affected. The schedule is subject to change.