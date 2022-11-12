The 62nd annual Rome Noon Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast will be returning to sit-down dining as an option this year.
After two years as a drive-thru only event, community members will once again have the option of dining with their neighbors and friends inside the Rome Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Drive-through and carry out are also options.
And patrons of the popular breakfast will be glad to know that as a thank you to the community for its strong support during the challenges of 2020 and 2021, the club has voted to keep ticket and sausage prices the same for 2022.
The event will take place at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill from 6 to 11 a.m. It’s an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes and sausage. The price also includes your choice of coffee, orange juice, milk, chocolate milk, or soft drink.
Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. In addition, the club will be selling its famous sausage for $5 a pound. Plates are also available for carry-out, or people can use the convenient and popular drive-through.
The Rome Noon Optimist Club was chartered on Dec. 3, 1948, and is about to embark on its seventh decade of providing continuous service to the youth of Rome and Floyd County. The Rome Noon Optimist Club embodies the motto of Optimist International, “Friend of Youth”, with all local club activities focusing on developing the potential and recognizing the accomplishment of the youth in our community.
The club has set as its goal this year to raise $46,000 from the pancake breakfast. All the proceeds benefit the Noon Optimist Club’s youth-related projects in and around Rome.
Youth recognition programs sponsored by the Noon Optimist Club include High School Student of the Month, Middle School Student of the Semester, Student of the Year Awards Banquet, and Terrific Kids Awards Banquet for 4th and 5th grade students. Funds are provided to support over a dozen local youth initiatives including Grands Who Care, The Foundation Camp, Summit Quest, Cops for Kids, and the Vacation Reading Program at Sara Hightower Library.
To purchase a ticket in advance, contact any Rome Noon Optimist Club member or call 706-506-0037. Tickets are also available during normal business hours at the Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill using cash or check.
For additional information about the Pancake Breakfast or for more information about the club, visit online at www.romenoonoptimist.org or their Facebook page Noon Optimist Club of Rome.