Rome City Commissioners witnessed the signing of documents Monday night by representatives from several nonprofit agencies creating the HOPE Alliance to combat homelessness.
Carrie Edge, executive director of Elevation House, called the alliance a historic moment in Rome. Also signing were representatives from Good Neighbor Ministries, the Community Kitchen, William S. Davies Homeless Shelters, Hospitality House, Living Proof Recovery and the Interagency Council on Preventing Homelessness.
Members jointly committed to identify and implement proven strategies that are a collaborative response to the needs of the homeless; to community service and fundraising on behalf of the alliance; and to share data and outcomes in the furtherance of their goals.
“It is a commitment to address the chronic fractured system of care,” Edge said. “We have been strengthened to do this work, strengthened by a community that has rallied around breaking the cycle of homelessness even in the midst of a pandemic.”
Mayor Bill Collins said the Commission is supportive of the nonprofit agencies’ efforts to deal with the many issues related to the homeless problem in Rome.
In other actions, Collins set aside Nov. 23 as Salvation Army Day in Rome. The Salvation Army, now led by Tim and Paula Blevins, has been active in Rome and Floyd County since March of 1887.
Commissioners also approved the appointment of Cameron Abney to the Unified Land Development Code Board of Adjustments and the reappointment of Mike Burnes and Charles Smith to the Floyd County Parks and Recreation advisory board.
City Manager Sammy Rich reminded the board and the public that city offices will be closed Wednesday to observe Veterans Day.
The start of the meeting was delayed 30 minutes while commissioners met in a closed session to discuss a personnel issue.
The discussion lasted close to 45 minutes, which prompted Collins to apologize to the audience waiting in the Commission Chambers.