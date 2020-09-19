Nominations are being accepted for the annual program that honors individuals who have worked tirelessly to improve the community through volunteerism.
The Heart of the Community Foundation, Inc. and its Board of Governors are accepting nominations of potential recipients for the 35th anniversary of the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor. The deadline for nominations is Oct. 23.
According to David Brearley, Chairman of the Board of Governors, the awards committee searches for individuals who have given their time and talents to make this community a better place in which to live through their selfless dedication to volunteer and community service.
“Candidates who should be considered for the award are those “unsung heroes” who have distinguished themselves through volunteer services that have greatly impacted the lives of children, the elderly, disadvantaged, or the community-at-large. Their service could be in any or several of the following areas: education, religion, health and medicine, government, community, humanitarian, youth, arts, general leadership, retired/past service, conservation, or others,” or others he said.
Over the past 34 years approximately 260 individuals have received these prestigious awards. “In order for us to continue our long standing tradition of honoring some of Rome’s “unsung heroes”, we need the community to support our efforts by nominating deserving individuals that have touched their lives or the lives of others. When you look around at our community and see all that it has to offer, you know there are outstanding volunteers working diligently behind the scenes, don’t let a deserving individual go unnoticed because you thought someone else might nominate them,” noted Brearley.
Due to COVID-19 and the possibility of a virtual program we will only recognize 5 Awards of Honor this year. Information on how to connect to virtual program will be emailed the day of the event.
The five award recipients will be selected by an anonymous committee in November and announced in December or January. They will be honored at the 35th annual black tie event, ”Loving Hearts, Helping Hands”, to be held on Feb. 27, 2021.
Nomination forms are available at www.theheartofthecommunity.org or the Heart of the Community Facebook page.
Nomination forms can also be found at www.theheartofthecommunity.org or the Heart of the Community Facebook page.
Redmond Regional Medical Center, the heart center of Northwest Georgia, is the proud sponsor of the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor.
For additional information please contact Wanda Whitten at 706-802-3924.