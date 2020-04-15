No new Floyd County COVID-19 cases reported overnight to DPH

The number of Floyd County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 remained at 120 Wednesday morning, the state Department of Public Health reported. That number increased by just two on Tuesday.
The DPH also announced Tuesday they are offering free COVID-19 screening for people with symptoms such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath. The following people without symptoms may also be tested:
♦ Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
♦ Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
Call 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened for testing.
Public Health releases a daily coronavirus status report at noon and 7 p.m. on its website, dph.georgia.gov. It lists cases by the person’s place of residence, not necessarily where they are being treated.
Local hospitals reported Wednesday morning they had 20 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 people awaiting test results. Results came back negative for 16 people overnight Tuesday who have been tested through local hospitals.
The number of Floyd County residents who have reportedly died as a result of COVID-19 remains at six.
Statewide, there were 14,987 people diagnosed with the disease. That’s an increase of 409 cases since the 7 p.m. report on Tuesday. Nearly 20% of those — 2,922 — had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization. There were 28 new deaths reported since Tuesday night, bringing Georgia’s total to 552 fatalities.
Over 63,000 Georgians have been tested so far, in both state and private laboratories.
An early hot spot, Bartow has slowly worked its way down the rankings to 12th in the number of cases, at 235 Wednesday morning, with 17 deaths.