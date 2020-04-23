No new Floyd County residents were reported with a COVID-19 infection as of noon Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of new infections locally has stayed in the single digits in the past week and numbers in neighboring counties have to one degree or another flattened out for the time being.
Locally, our county remained with 128 reported cases and eight deaths.
Graphs published on the DPH page show a decrease in the daily reports of deaths and cases statewide with a high of 842 new cases reported in a 24 hour period on April 14 and a hig of 41 deaths reported on two days April 3 and 6.
On April 22 there were 58 new cases reported and 4 deaths. Those numbers are down from, for example Monday when Gov. Brian Kemp announced he would begin reopening some businesses, when there were 434 new cases reported and 34 deaths.
Looking at cases regionally as of noon Thursday:
- Gordon County has 70 reported cases with 9 deaths.
- Bartow County has 259 reported cases and 27 deaths.
- Polk County has 36 reported cases and 0 deaths.
- Chattooga County has 11 reported cases and 1 death.
- Walker County has 59 reported cases and 0 deaths.
- Haralson County has 25 reported cases and 1 death.
- Paulding County has 147 reported cases and 7 deaths.
- Whitfield County has 59 reported cases and 4 deaths.
- Carroll County has 305 reported cases and 11 deaths.
Statewide there have been 21,512 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported with approximately 19 percent of those infected requiring hospitalization. As of noon Thursday there have been 872 deaths statewide attributed to a COVID-19 infection.