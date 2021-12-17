Despite a national TikTok challenge referencing school violence going viral Friday, no direct threats were made to either the Rome or Floyd County School systems.
Floyd County Superintendent Glenn White said it was a very uneventful day in the school system, but they were aware of the threats and had increased law enforcement presence at all of their schools.
Rome Superintendent Lou Byars gave a similar statement, saying he didn't hear of any threats or events happening at any of the schools by the end of the day.
This social media “challenge” is yet another example of a national trend that encourages users to participate in dangerous, illegal activities, and spread false information.
Earlier in the fall, another TikTok trend went viral where students destroyed school bathrooms and took equipment such as mirrors and paper towel dispensers.
While both school systems said they had incidents, they were able to shut the trends down very quickly.
"We've always had to deal with social media, but we've never had to deal with these national 'call-to-actions' like we do today," Byars said. "It all just makes it a lot more difficult to handle."
The RCS superintendent went on to say they try and tell parents and guardians to be aware of what their kids are putting out on social media and the kinds of trends going around.
"I hate to see that we have these social media threats that scare our students and parents and make them not want to come to school," White said. "However, our students do a great job of informing us if they see something on social media that's dangerous or illegal."
In response to the same issue, Polk County schools were closed Friday after receiving reports of threatening posts that were circulating on social media.
"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no school on Friday, December 17, 2021, for Polk School District students," the post stated. "We apologize for the inconvenience but are appreciative of those that have made reports regarding threatening social media posts that are circulating within the last hour. We have turned all information over to our law enforcement agencies. Together, we can continue to partner to keep our schools safe."
In an earlier unrelated incident, charges were filed regarding a bomb threat made to West Central Elementary on Dec. 8.
"Two juveniles, ages 11 and 12, were charged with making the false bomb threat at West Central School last week," Rome Police Department Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Friday. "The charges were filed Dec. 16. The investigation is still active and a third juvenile may be charged."
The school was evacuated and no one was harmed.