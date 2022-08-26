A day of negotiations between Rome and Floyd County managers couldn't revive stalled sales tax revenue discussions which continued past the deadline.
Heavy negotiations between Rome City Manager Sammy Rich and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord culminated with no deal Friday. The next step is for the county to notify the Georgia Department of Revenue the arbitration process will begin.
Those discussions sought to agree on a revenue split for sales tax collections for the next decade. The current distribution of the total sales tax has Floyd County at 56.5%, City of Rome at 41.7% and Cave Spring at 1.8%. The most recent split of the $18,587,926 as a whole for the past year was $10,502,178 to the county, $7,751,165 to the city and $334,583 to Cave Spring.
Rome representatives have stated they're unhappy with certain joint agreements, specifically public works, parks and recreation and policing where they feel support from the county has been lacking.
These agreements, 32 of them, cover everything from animal control to sanitation and policing. City Commissioner Mark Cochran indicated the settlement via the LOST tax agreement was the easiest solution.
During those negotiations the city has been asking for an increased split, from 41.7% to 49%, which is approximately $1.3 million.
Floyd County has pushed back against this figure, stating they don't have an extra $1.3 million in their budget and this loss would be followed by a loss in county services.
The county and city have been going back and forth on this agreement since the city informed the other parties that they wanted to negotiate for a larger slice. That announcement resulted in a 60-day negotiation period, after which either a new agreement must be reached or the county must notify the state board of revenue that an agreement has not been reached.
If an agreement has not been reached within 60 days, then the state mandates all parties enter into the arbitration process.
County officials were wary of entering into arbitration, with is statutorily non-binding, as it's essentially kicking the can down the road, except with an additional -- and at this point -- unknown price tag.
Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County have until Dec. 31 to come to an agreement. In the unlikely event that doesn't happen, each of the three governments lose that revenue.