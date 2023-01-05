Juvenile Court Judge Steven Bennett Perry (from left) poses with newly sworn-in Associate Judge Deana Perry, former Juvenile Court Associate Judge Mike Duffey and newly retired Juvenile Court Chief Judge Greg Price at the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday.
Newly installed Juvenile Court Judge Steve Bennett was sworn in this week at Government Plaza and promptly turned around and swore in Rome and Floyd County's first Black judge, Juvenile Court Associate Judge Deana Perry.
Bennett replaces Greg Price, who just retired as chief Juvenile Court judge for the Rome Judicial Circuit. Price had been a fixture in the juvenile court since 1980 in various roles, starting as a prosecutor.
"Judge Price and his predecessor Judge (Timothy) Pape have done an amazing job with the juvenile court," Bennett said. "It's almost like I'm being handed the keys to a Ferrari, and my job is to just not crash it."
Perry, a native Roman, is a Darlington alumna and former president of the Junior League of Rome. She graduated from Mercer University in 2006 before graduating from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Faulkner University in 2012.
"I'm extremely proud that my first official act as a judge was to appoint Deana Perry, "said Bennett. "We've worked together for 10 years at the juvenile court; she has a fine legal mind and this is a huge credit to her character and intellect."
According to Perry, she has worked with Bennett on many cases in front of the juvenile court since she began practicing law. In fact, Perry and Bennett shared office space for many years.
"Juvenile court has been a part of my life since I graduated law school," Perry said. "Steve has been a mentor of mine since I started and I want to thank him for believing in me all these years."
Perry also thanked Tallapoosa Circuit Court Judge Mark Murphy, who presided over many of her cases as well.
"I'm fortunate to have been surrounded by good mentors." Perry said.