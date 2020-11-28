Rome entrepreneur Billy Newby hopes to have a new wine tasting room open in the 400 block of Broad Street sometime around Christmas.
Newby Farrn & Vineyard in West Rome has two seasons worth of grape harvest ready for wine aficionados and won approval from the Floyd County Commission for his winery earlier this year but construction at the farm won't be ready for at least another seven months so he's hoping the give the business a boost by opening a tasting room downtown.
He said that once he gets all of the necessary permits he will be open to open pretty quickly.
"If they gave me a permit today I'd be ready to open next weekend," Newby said.
Newby and his father Dennis Newby are doing most of the work on the building they are leasing at 411 Broad Street themselves.
"It sounds like its going to go over pretty big because people have been stopping by constantly," Billy said.