A couple of events in the area were scheduled go on rain or shine on New Year’s Day, however the Cave Spring Polar Plunge was canceled with heavy rains early on Friday.
The second annual First Day Hike was scheduled to be held at Lock & Dam Park at 9 a.m. and the Polar Plunge is still slated to take place in Cave Spring at noon.
The first First Day Hike at Lock & Dam Park last year drew more than 100 hikers, far exceeding the expectations of organizers. The plans were changed a little this year as a result of COVID-19 and lessons learned last year.
Two routes were chosen for the hike this year to account for social distancing — one longer route and a shorter, flatter route for anyone with physical challenges.
The longer hike would take folks along the river and into a nature preserve adjacent to the park that is controlled by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. That particular route includes a large overlook offering a spectacular vista of the Coosa River. The route is just short of two miles long.
Mary Hardin Thornton of the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department said that if it is raining at 9 a.m. the whole walk would be shifted to the shorter route closer to the Trading Post.
The shorter route, approximately 0.9 of a mile, is located on the lock side of the park. For the most part it is a flatter, wider trail that will be much easier for folks with some physical challenges to walk. It would also be an easier hike in the event of rain, with less steep undulations.
Thornton said that staff would be on hand at the park for the event even if it is raining.
“The Trading Post will be open and people who maybe have never been to the park can come out and drive through and see what it’s all about,” she said. “If it’s just too rainy to walk, we’ll be there to answer questions about the park and hopefully encourage people to come back out.”
The Polar Plunge in Rolater Lake in Cave Spring has been a fundraiser for the Cave Spring Historical Society for many years.
Organizer Billy Wayne Abernathy said a key priority for the Historical Society this year is getting the Cherokee cabin on the square downtown paid off. The society paid close to $130,000 for the property, and most of the restoration work has been donated by volunteers.