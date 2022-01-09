New Rome City Commissioner Elaina Beeman will be sworn in Monday along with returning commissioners Jamie Doss and Randy Quick as part of the board’s first meeting of 2022.
Among the other items on the agenda for the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall will be the annual election of the city’s mayor and mayor pro tem. Current Mayor Craig McDaniel was elected to the post in 2021, and it’s not uncommon for a commissioner to keep that role for two years before passing on the gavel.
Commissioners will have a first reading for several proposed amendments to the Unified Land Development Code, including a controversial request to reduce the side setback and road frontage for residential lots to as little as 40 feet. The planning commission deadlocked during a meeting last week so the request moves to the city commission without a recommendation.
They will also hear another ULDC amendment request and some zoning requests that were recommended for approval by the planning commission. An amendment concerning townhomes as well as duplexes and triplexes would allow their construction along major streets, with some restrictions.
Commissioners will also hear first readings of two rezoning requests for residential developments.
One request is for a proposed townhome development along East First Avenue. It’s seeking to rezone the property at 410-414 E. First Ave. from community commercial and light industrial to multifamily residential.
The other is for a 210-unit apartment complex that would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, built by Gateway Development on Woodrow Wilson Way.
During the premeeting caucus — which begins at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room at City Hall on Broad Street — Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio will give commissioners a briefing concerning the spread of COVID-19.