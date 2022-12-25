TV and film productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during fiscal year 2022 – a new industry record, according to the August report -- and Cave Spring wants a piece of the action.
Larry Dolan with the Cave Spring Downtown Development Authority told city council members they're making a concerted effort to recruit filmmakers.
The latest is a video produced by Dwight Dyer of Paulding County, whose company works to put producers in touch with municipalities in Georgia. The short video highlights sites in Cave Spring that would be ideal for film and TV productions.
It touts Cave Spring as a premier small town location, perfect for horror, period piece or romantic comedy productions.
"It's really a first-class video," Dolan said. "There are 24 locations included in about a 2½ minute video. I think it's going to be a big deal for the city. We're really excited about it."
Sites that are featured include the iconic cave, Rolater Park, the Hearn Inn, the town center and gazebo, some of the many Victorian homes, and the former Cave Spring Elementary School property.
Dolan said the video was released last Monday, and they had already gotten calls by that Tuesday.
Cave Spring has been the site of TV and film productions before.
In 2006, Cave Spring’s namesake cave was featured in the episode “Water Works I” in the popular Food Network television series, during which Alton Brown talks about where people get drinking water from in different areas.
In 2014, the movie "Need for Speed" was filmed in rural locations near Cave Spring.
Some scenes for the 2022 release "Spirit Halloween: The Movie" also were filmed in Cave Spring, as well as in several locations in Rome.
The Georgia Film Office, a strategic office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development, reported that the state hosted 412 productions between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, represented by 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos.