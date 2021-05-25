The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority has engaged a consultant to conduct a retail market survey of residents along the Maple Street corridor in East Rome.
The NWGHA received a $1.25 million Choice Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to upgrade the area. The first step was creating a new brand for the area -- which is being called East Rome Crossing.
The target area is bounded by the Norfolk Southern rail line on the west, East Twelfth Street on the north, Flannery Street on the east and Georgia Northwestern Technical College on the south.
Nashville-based Randall Gross Development Economics will look at what sort of retail and commercial projects would benefit the area. More importantly, according to Molly Majestic, the authority's director of resident services, the Gross survey will zero in on the kinds of businesses the community is able support.
"Everybody has identified that we need a grocery store or a market of some type," Majestic said. "He will look to see how big of a market the area can support."
The analysis will include a building-by-building inventory of business use within the community and surrounding areas. It will be used as a baseline to understand existing retail supply. Gross will also put together information on sales trends, consumer origins, travel patterns, merchandising, and other factors.
One of the original ideas for an early action project in the area was a splash pad in Banty Jones Park. Majestic said that is on hold for the time being. She said the community has expressed a desire to have more seating, better lighting and Wi-Fi in the park.
More recent assessments indicated growing concerns about safety. Gun activity is far and away the No. 1 safety concern among residents, even before a woman pulled out a gun in the midst of teenagers who were fighting in the park. The gun was never discharged but a video taken by a bystander went viral.
The earlier survey also revealed that 69% of residents do not go to the park because of poor lighting.
The Choice Neighborhoods grant allows for $50,000 in early action funds. Majestic said just about anything the housing authority does will require additional funding, from the authority and the city of Rome.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the ability of the NWGHA to conduct large scale community meetings. Leaders are hopeful that, as more people get vaccinated, opportunities will increase for face-to-face interaction to jump start some kind of physical activity.