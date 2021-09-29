More than 660 speeding tickets were issued to speeders traveling through the school zone in front of Rome Middle School and Rome High School between Sept. 8 and Wednesday morning.
Rome Police Department Administrative Officer John Giles said he was hopeful the number of tickets would be much lower than the near 700 issued in less than a month.
"I'll be honest, I didn't know what to expect," Giles said. "To me, that is a lot. I actually didn't think it would be this much with the two cameras we have on each side. We'll see how it shakes out. We're still in the infancy of this. I think payment will pick up as time goes by."
Of the 665 speeding citations issued in less than a month, only 55 have been paid as of that date. Giles said that Redspeed USA, the company in charge of the cameras, issues a $75 ticket for the first offense and a $125 for additional offenses. The company will also notify the driver with a letter in the mail asking for payment. Drivers have the option to request a hearing in court, which Giles said some individuals have asked for.
"I guess they're waiting the time limit before they pay," Giles said. "I think Redspeed USA gives them a certain amount of time before they go for a second notice. Once word gets out, I think it'll improve. I'm hoping the citations will go down. We've warned people this was happening."
The Rome City school board approved the measure in 2019 and the City of Rome approved it in March 2020 after the Rome Police Department approached each board. RPD Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said speeding on Veterans Memorial Highway has been an issue for law enforcement for years.
“Our motorcycle officers work the school zone (on Veterans Memorial Highway) as often as they could,” Burnett said. “This will free them up to work other school zones, like elementary schools.”
The option to place the cameras in school zones to catch speeding drivers was approved by the Georgia Legislature through House Bill 978, which was passed into law during the 2018 legislative session.
Of the revenue generated from the speed cameras, 35% goes to RedSpeed, which installed and monitors the devices. The other 65% goes to the Rome Police Department. It does not go into the city’s general fund.
That could potentially be a boon to the police department. Assuming the rate of tickets for a 30-day period continues as it did for the warning period and those were first time offenders, it could add approximately $60,000 to the RPD’s coffers.