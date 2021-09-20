Three new retail stores are scheduled to open prior to the holiday shopping season at East Bend and Riverbend shopping centers on Turner McCall Boulevard.
Over at East Bend, Old Navy, a large clothing store chain owned by Gap Inc., is expected to open at the end of this month, developer Robert Ledbetter Jr. said. In that same development, Kohls, another clothing store chain that also has home goods and essentials, is expected to have a soft opening at the end of October.
Ledbetter is the owner of R.H. Ledbetter Properties and owns the units in the two large shopping centers that front Turner McCall Boulevard.
East Bend now sits where a former Kmart store stood vacant for several years. The Ledbetter Properties economic impact estimate for that development projected at least 400 new jobs when fully built out. It also projected the generation of between $800,000 and $1 million in sales taxes annually and that doesn’t even begin to consider property taxes.
Across the street at Riverbend, cosmetics chain Ulta Beauty is expected to have a soft opening later this year as well.
Almost all of the empty units are now rented out at East Bend, Ledbetter said. The development includes several restaurants like Logan's Roadhouse, recently opened Fazoli's among others.
It’s good to see right before the holiday sales start up, Ledbetter said. Not all of the tenants have been announced, Ledbetter said he’s waiting on the managers to announce themselves.
Ledbetter earlier said that Rome has always been a little under-served across the retail sector and during the planning stage, they felt the time had come to turn over some of the vacant properties.
There was some question of if the pandemic would affect the development, but with the anchor tenants scheduled to open within months, those doubts seem to have evaporated.
The developments in the area around Turner McCall aren’t the only ones coming to fruition.
The Shorter Avenue corridor is also seeing several new businesses. A Starbucks recently opened across from West End Elementary School and Big Dan’s Car Wash is making way near Moe’s Southwest Grill by Carter Avenue. A Raceway at 2549 Shorter Ave. is slated to open in October, the company’s website stated.