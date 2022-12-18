In this 2021 file photo, Billy Newby stands behind the bar at the Newby Farm and Vineyard Wine Tasting Room, at 411 Broad St., with awards received from the recent New York International Wine Competition.
Three requests for new pouring permits will go before the Rome Alcohol Control Commission on Tuesday night. The board meets in open session at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
King Claw is seeking beer, wine and liquor licenses. The “Viet-Cajun” seafood restaurant and bar is expected to open in January in the West Towne Square shopping center, 2204 Shorter Ave.
Downtown, Newby Farm and Vineyard is looking to add liquor to its tasting room at 411 Broad St. It already offers Georgia craft beers and the award-winning wine Billy Newby and his family produce on their Floyd County farm.
Two doors down, at 409 Broad St., Nathan Roberts wants to try something new: Liquor by the drink at a shop that sells salvaged industrial steel fixtures.
Roberts also is seeking a permit for a second “Steel N Spirits” location at 205 North Ave.
Both operations would require a variance from the city’s 50/50 food-to-drink sales ratio for liquor, since no food would be sold. The Rome City Commission has allowed some exemptions — substituting other sales for food — on a case by case basis.
The ACC has been discussing the proposal since its October meeting. Roberts said at the time that he wants to start with a small bar at the Broad Street site, which would have a rear courtyard where cigars could be smoked.
Members of the citizen board appeared generally in favor of the concept. However, they’re considering a recommendation that the elected city commission codify the exemptions. The idea is to change the ordinance to set out the conditions under which distilled spirits could be sold without food sales.
City Clerk Joe Smith, secretary to the ACC, presented a set of suggestions in November that attempt to maintain the city commission’s historical stance against a proliferation of straight-up bars.
Proposed parameters the ACC is expected to take up Tuesday include recommendations that such establishments be small, with a set maximum square footage, and they’d have an earlier closing time than restaurants and other entertainment venues, such as 11 p.m. or midnight.
There also would be entertainment restrictions, such as no special events and only acoustic music, and no admission fee could be charged. There also would be no possibility of off premise catering of distilled spirits.