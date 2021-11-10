A new parking ordinance for spaces in front of Floyd County government buildings will go into effect starting Jan. 1.
Under the new ordinance, all parking in front of certain county-owned buildings, such as the Forum River Center, Joint Law Enforcement Center and the Floyd County Judicial Center will be turned into one-hour parking spaces.
Floyd County police would enforce the regulation using license plate readers.
Commissioners said people have taken advantage of the parking lots and spaces with a time limit, which started after the parking manager stepped down from the position last year.
With the new ordinance, county officials hope this will speed up the turnover of those spaces. The county was originally planning on instituting the new change on Nov. 22, but decided to extend the grace period for the last six weeks of the year.
"Due to some processing issues on the court side of things, with there being only six weeks left in the year, there would only be warnings for the remainder of the year," County Clerk Erin Elrod said during the Floyd County Commission caucus Tuesday. "Full enforcement would begin on Jan. 1."
This would also allow the county to work out any bugs they might run into with license plate reader technology, she said.
Floyd County Commissioners approved the amendment to the county's parking ordinance at their Tuesday meeting.
During the ordinance's public hearing Tuesday night, Michael Morgan asked commissioners if the time limit would be extended for those who had business at a county building that took more than one hour.
Elrod responded to the question, saying those people would have the opportunity to move their vehicle to one of the long term parking decks until they complete their business.