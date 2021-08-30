A few days ago, Cassie Varmell went to work in her home city of New Orleans and kept monitoring the hurricane that was bearing down on the city.
By the time she got off work, she was convinced she needed to get her three children out of the city immediately. So she came to Rome to stay with her aunt who, coincidentally, moved here 16 years ago after she too fled the destruction of a hurricane.
"I've got four of my family members here with me," Linda Collins said. "I'm just thankful they're safe and we were able to receive them."
Collins fled her New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina ravaged the city 16 years ago. She found a home in Rome and has been here ever since.
Now her niece Cassie and three children made that same trip as Hurricane Ida's winds and water began to lash the Louisiana coast. She grabbed some clothes and some snacks and jumped in the car.
"It took them a couple days to get here," Collins said. "They didn't know how the roads would be. People were running out of gas and they had to take alternate routes but they got here at 4 o'clock in the morning."
Currently most of Louisiana is under a massive power outage. Cassie said she may be here for several days but is unsure at this point. She knows that her house was leaking but doesn't believe it's been flooded yet. There are other parts of New Orleans that have sustained considerable damage.
"I went through this as a child (with Hurricane Katrina) but it's different to go through it as an adult," Cassie said. "I'm in limbo right now. The most important thing is the safety of my children. I don't know when we'll be able to return home safely. Will there be power? What will my house look like?"
The Floyd County Sheriff Department is also keeping tabs on the hurricane's damage. For years, the sheriff's office has sent volunteers and supplies the the aftermath of disaster under it's Rome Georgia Cares program. And they're already making plans for Hurricane Ida.
"We've already reached out to our contacts in Louisiana," Sheriff Dave Roberson said. "There are a couple parishes in southeast Louisiana that will need a lot of help. We've already been planning to do this for couple weeks. We're starting up a donation drive and we already have some funds available just for this."
Chaplain David Thornton is planning a donation drive out of North Rome Church of God but for the moment, he said, the public can bring donations to the sheriff's office where a large service trailer will bear "Rome Georgia Cares" signs.
"We're going to need a lot of cleaning supplies and tarps," Thornton said. "Just think of things you'd need to clean out houses and buildings after wind and water damage. We need shovels, rakes and a lot of tarps. We'll also need cases of water, box fans and diapers."
In the coming days, the sheriff's office will reach out to the community through social media with information about the official donation drive at North Rome Church of God. And when it's safe to do so, a convoy of volunteers and supplies will leave Rome for Louisiana to help those in need.