Ten new master gardeners were awarded their certificates of completion and name badges on Friday morning on the grounds of Chieftains Museum.
The Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Program connects UGA Extension, plant enthusiasts, and communities across the state. MGEVs share UGA programming about the selection and care of plants for ornamental value, recreation, and home food production.
Master Gardeners teach community members how to use plants and gardening to improve their environment, personal health, and quality of life.
Volunteers benefit from the training, networking with other garden enthusiasts, and the opportunity to serve their communities. Master Gardeners say the friendships they make and experiences they have while volunteering together are the biggest rewards of the program.
Beginning in January, 2020 a new class of MGEV embarked on a journey to complete the course work, and the 50 hours of required volunteer service by March of 2021, all to receive their UGA certification as a Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer for Floyd County.
However, no sooner had the course work been completed on Feb. 28, 2020 than the covid pandemic disrupted all program activities. But the group of volunteers had become a team — a team with a captain, a team with their own private social media page, a team that for the most part stuck together and made it through the pandemic.
The team came up with name, calling themselves “Team 2020.” They convinced the county extension agent to get them team shirts which they designed themselves. In April, 2020 each volunteer drove by the extension office and were thrown their team shirt.
It’s been more than two years since Team 2020 finished their course work and five months since they all completed their 50 hours of volunteer work. Because of the pandemic, the volunteers were given an extended deadline for finishing their volunteer hours — which they all met.
“I am proud to have been their instructor and coordinator of this fantastic group of MGEV known by a few as Team 2020,” County Extension Agent Keith Mickler said. “So today, Friday, May 6, 2022 Team 2020 receives their Certificate on Completion and their official Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer name badge.”
Team 2020 members are Kathy Cooper, Katrina Harrison, John Hendrickson, Joan Hufstetler, Joy Jones, Belinda MacKimm, Terri Trew, Dr. Gil Watson, and Liz Williams, as well as honorary team member Christina Anderson who transferred to the Bartow County program.