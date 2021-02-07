Visitation is scheduled to resume by Friday at the Floyd County Jail, using the new iWebVisit program.
That will cover both regular video visits and the in-person visits, which are still being conducted remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sgt. Anthony Cromer with the sheriff's office said people can start setting up accounts as early as Wednesday on the iWebVisit.com website.
"Search for the Floyd County Jail and follow the prompts to schedule a visit," he said in a release. "There is a small fee to utilize the video visitation. If you do not see our agency listed on Wednesday keep checking back and it should be available by Friday."
Cromer did not specify the fee, although it will be listed on the site when scheduling capabilities go live. Current pricing ranges from $3 to $6 for a 15-minute video visit, depending on the facility. The four Georgia jails using the service -- in Canton, McDonough, Helena and Dade County -- are at the $6 rate.
Registration is free.
Visitation was canceled last week so the new video system could be set up. The former remote visitation system depended on Adobe Flash, which was officially canceled at the end of 2020.
The new service is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. An app is available for smartphones and tablets.