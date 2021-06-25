Work on water and sewer improvements in the River District of Rome, the North Fifth Avenue and West Third Street corridors, is expected to begin as early as next month.
The project is being funded by a $600,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The city is going to be upgrading from a 6-inch to a 12-inch water main. A relatively minor amount of sewer work is also included in the project.
“It’s probably about a three-month project,” Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said. “It’s not going to be horrific like a pipeline project...We’re going to try to be as accommodating as possible. In some cases where sidewalks are going to be closed we’ll have bridges constructed for pedestrians to get to your front door.”
With the Four Stone Real Estate development planned for the river side of West Third Street, the city is going to need more water in general, but a significantly improved fire flow in particular.
FSRE is planning to construct a large workforce housing development between North Fifth Avenue and the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk. Some artisan retail and entertainment venues are also included in the plan.
The city expects to finalize the deal to sell FSRE a 2.14 acre tract right next to the Courtyard on Monday night.
“This team (FSRE) is very impressive,” Rich said. “We, as a community, have a very unique opportunity for these guys to come in and do some things that are really going to transform Rome to the next level.”
The final specs for the design of a River District streetscape project are being finalized by the city Engineering Department. Rich expects to have a design firm for that project on board early this fall.
The River District will host an Arts Fest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors and artisans will be out on the streets and there will be musical entertainment scattered throughout the area during the event.
The Downtown Development Authority has obtained a special alcohol open container permit for the event Saturday.
Looking toward another area, the Martha Berry corridor, Rich said he has heard that there may be contracts out for the acquisition of some of the property along Martha Berry Boulevard between Turner McCall and North Fifth Avenue.
“I’m expecting a lot of good redevelopment coming soon (along the Martha Berry corridor),” Rich said. “Everything within the triangle of Martha Berry, North Fifth (and Turner McCall) is in an existing Tax Allocation District as well as a federal Opportunity Zone so it’s very ripe for redevelopment.”