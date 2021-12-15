The new Floyd County budget will go into effect Jan. 1, including a pay increase for all employees.
The pay plan increase will range between $1,200 to $3,900 for all county employees. Altogether, the pay increases will be $2.6 million under the new budget.
County officials said they hope this new pay scale will help them both retain employees and recruit new ones for some of their more understaffed departments.
Floyd County jail officers will be receiving the highest pay increase since they were the most in need of a pay scale correction, officials said.
The lower end of the pay increase range will apply to county employees whose raises were more recent. There was a law enforcement pay plan increase in 2020.
The raises are balanced out by the recent increase in the county’s tax digest, as well as a projected increase in sales tax revenue.
The county has seen a massive increase in sales tax collection as well as property tax collection.
According to Finance Director Susie Gass, the county is expecting a $2.4 million increase in property tax revenue. This is based on a 97% collection rate and a 10% increase in the total value of all taxable property in the county.
Gass also said there is a $1.7 million increase in health insurance costs compared to 2021. Part of the reason is the county taking on more insurance premium costs than in the past.
"We generally like to keep our premiums at the split of 75/25 between the county and employees. If you remember at the time when we did our healthcare, we would've had to do a 30% cost increase on employees but we didn't want to do tha. So now the split is about 83/17," Gass told commissioners during caucus Tuesday.
The budget also includes a $191,000 increase to the Public Animal Welfare Services operating fund, including funding for a new full-time veterinarian position.
The cost of the new position is partially offset by a donation to PAWS by Rome for the Rescues, a local nonprofit that provides funds for animal welfare organizations in the area.
County Commissioners approved the budget at their meeting Tuesday night with no one speaking in opposition or in favor of the budget.
Toward the end of the meeting, Commissioners Wright Bagby and Allison Watters were reappointed to chair and vice chair respectively for another year.