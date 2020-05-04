Even under the strictest shelter-at-home order people were allowed to go outside for exercise and most of the local parks stayed open.
Now one of Rome's most popular parks has nine new fitness stations, but they can't be used yet.
The parks and recreation department asked the Heart of the Community Foundation for a grant last fall to replace aging fitness stations along the trail through Ridge Ferry Park.
Since fitness is a major objective of the Heart of the Community program, the grant request was funded for $21,589.
Not only did the old equipment get replaced, but several new exercise stations were added and the concrete pads around those stations were also improved.
However, because the exercise stations are most definitely hands-on, like the children's playgrounds, access to them is still blocked by yellow caution tape.
Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford is in the process of submitting a plan to the regional Department of Public Health to reopen park facilities and is hopeful that the new stations, along with other park amenities, can be put back into tho service by mid-May.
Wofford said if the plan is approved, his staff will do a deep clean at least once a week, but also will ask people who use the equipment to give it a wipe-down, if possible, when they are done.
The old fitness equipment was purchased with a Heart of the Community grant 12 years ago. Wofford said many of the parts had worn out or broken and getting replacements was either impossible or too expensive.
The Greenfields Fitness stations add opportunities for stretching and conditioning to an individual's walking, jogging or biking program.
"I'd like to put them everywhere we have a walking trail eventually," Wofford said. "I love it that people have kept walking and I've seen more people on the trails than I've ever seen."
Wofford said part of the plan includes reopening Lock and Dam Park.
"We know that Memorial Day weekend we're going to get slammed if this thing opens back up," Wofford said.
He's working now on rehiring part-time employees to help staff facilities and programs.