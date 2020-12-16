There's been a scandal brewing behind the Cage Center at Berry College.
Eagle-eyed paparazzi who had been kept off campus during classes realized recently that there's another woman taking up residence in the nest.
For several years, a female eagle with a badly injured left talon had been nesting on campus ... but now, she hasn't been seen since Nov. 17.
A new female has settled herself in as a frequent visitor to the nest.
Eagles typically return to the same nest year after year and Bob Sargent with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said he has a hypothesis.
"It's entirely likely that this other female showed up and the two females fought over the territory and the original female lost the battle," Sargent said. "That certainly is not an uncommon occurrence in the wild."
Berry College's resident eagle expert, Renee Carleton, said a friend told her about an incident at the nest some time back.
"She said apparently when this female showed up, the (original) resident female did try to chase her off and landed really awkwardly in the nest and hasn't been seen again," Carleton said. "Animals, if they're not going to win a battle, nine times out of 10 they're going to leave before it becomes a situation where it could be fatal."
As for foul play, Sargent says it's not necessarily the case. Just because a new female has taken over the nest doesn't mean the original female met with some catastrophic fate.
One question that has been raised by some of the Berry nest observers involves the new female's tolerance for human activity. The new eagle has been a bit reluctant to pose for the plethora of photographers that gather at the corner of the parking lot, less than a hundred yards from the nest.
"There are clear indications of behavior of eagles when they have exceeded their comfort level with regards to proximity of people," Sargent said.
"What we've seen, over and over again, is that eagles are more comfortable with the near proximity of cars and houses than they are with the simple image of a human being standing there nearby," he added. "They are more apt to be alarmed by a person on foot and so this is something we've all got to watch for."
If the new female displays concern over humans on the edge of the parking lot, then Sargent said there may be a need for some conversation about establishing a buffer zone.
Carleton believes this new female eagle is fairly young, as evidenced by her nest-keeping skills, or lack thereof.
"She seems inexperienced in the nest," Carleton said. The professor said the college's eagle cams show the new female sits and watches as the male tends to housekeeping chores in the nest, before she'll join in.
This is the peak of the breeding season for the eagle population in north Georgia. The previous female generally laid her eggs sometime during the first 10 days of January -- a habit that's pretty consistent with the average across north Georgia.
"If she is an experienced female and she's had a previous mate then it's very likely it's going to fall into that average," Sargent said.
If the new female is a very young adult who has just reached breeding maturity, it could be that she breeds a little later.
The weather is also a factor. Each of the past two winters has been very cold and wet during the nesting season. Two years ago both eggs hatched but neither of the chicks lived 10 days. Last year neither egg hatched and longtime Berry eagle cam observers are hoping to see some successful reproduction this winter.