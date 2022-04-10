Cave Spring's first community farmers market is scheduled to launch on April 30 and continue through the season each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
The City Council is slated to hear the details Tuesday at its 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave.
The board also is expected to decide if it will partner with the Cave Spring Community Coalition's attempt to acquire the elementary school property. The school just north of the downtown district will close at the end of the semester.
The citizen's coalition wants to turn the property into a community center with afterschool and senior citizen activities. However, the Floyd County Board of Education has not indicated what it plans to do with the site.
City Council members discussed the issue at a work session last week but did not come to a consensus. Mayor Rob Ware said they expect to have more information by Tuesday.
The community farmers market does have the backing of the council. It will be held off the Town Square in front of the historic red caboose.
Confirmed vendors so far are Debbie’s Garden, Ollie Doodles Dog Treats, Cold Springs Farm, Rocky Hollow Patch at Angel Farm, A Raven and A Wolf Designs, Designs By Diane and Southern Purple Creations.
Organizers are taking applications through the Facebook page @CaveSpringsCommunityMarket. Food trucks, meat and dairy purveyors, bakers and canners must all be in compliance with the regulations and licensing governing their products.
Among the other items on the City Council's agenda Tuesday are a discussion of how to use the city's federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and implementation of its code enforcement program. The board also is expected to schedule a community clean-up day.