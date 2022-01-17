An ambitious number of goals prior to the May primary will greet a newly constituted Floyd County Elections Board as it meets for the first time and is sworn in Tuesday.
Prior to the meeting at 10 a.m. at the County Administration Building, the board members will be sworn in at 9 a.m. in courtroom B of the Floyd County Superior Court.
In December, Floyd County Commissioners named Ralph Davis and Corey Townsend as the two Democratic Party representatives and Pam Peters and Gary Stamper as the Republican Party representatives on the board. Jerry Lee will serve as the chair.
The only member of the former board who will be on the new board is Townsend, who had only recently been placed on the formerly three-person board before it was dissolved and recreated as a five-person board by the state legislature.
That new five-person board is going to have to hit the ground running as qualifying runs March 7-11 and the primary elections are on May 24. On top of that, the Floyd County Elections Office is to be moved to the health department building on East 12th Street.
Renovations at that facility, a significant upgrade from the basement level of the county administration building, will be finished by February and staff will be able to move in early March, according to County Manager Jamie McCord.
The $200,000 renovation has been pitched as a purpose built and more secure location, that will include available parking -- something the current elections office has been lacking.
The board will also have to hire a chief elections clerk among other positions, establish rules and bylaws and also discuss new potential voting locations. That includes at least one new precinct in West Rome as well as early voting locations.
While the chair is established by county appointment, the board will also need to appoint a vice-chair from among its membership.
Add to that already long list discussions concerning appointment of a board attorney, the 2022 budget, new meeting dates, poll worker training and recruitment and the status of election preparation.
For the most part the change to the elections board comes after a number of issues, some real and some imagined, during the 2020 presidential election. Some of those complaints are founded in the debunked claims made by former President Donald Trump that the election was stolen.
Trump won Floyd County by a large margin. However, the first ballot audit, ordered by Georgia’s secretary of state, found over 2,500 ballots weren’t counted. The ballots, which elections workers said followed Floyd County voting trends, were entered and counted. Another hand recount followed that audit.
That issue, alongside long lines at polling locations and a confrontational attitude during an elections board meeting, led to the dismissal of the county’s former chief elections clerk in 2020. Since then Deputy Clerk Vanessa Waddell has acted in the role of chief elections clerk.
Runoff elections for the Georgia Senate in early 2021 and municipal elections in November ran smoothly in Floyd County. The first litmus test of the new board, and potentially a new chief elections clerk, will be qualifying in two months and the primary in May.